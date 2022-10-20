Left Menu

U.S. diplomat's wife pleads guilty over fatal UK car crash

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-10-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 19:02 IST
U.S. diplomat's wife pleads guilty over fatal UK car crash
Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. diplomat, pleaded guilty on Thursday to causing death by careless driving of a teenager in a fatal crash in England in 2019, with British prosecutors saying they would not pursue a more serious charge against her.

Harry Dunn, 19, died in August 2019 after his motorcycle was in a collision with a car driven by Sacoolas near RAF Croughton, an air force base in the English county of Northamptonshire that is used by the U.S. military.

