Left Menu

Maha: Man gets life term for murder of wife, daughter

The Jalna district court in central Maharashtra has sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife and seven-year-old daughter.As per the prosecution, Shahji Govindrao Deshmukh, resident of Akoli village in Partur tehsil, suspected his wifes character.The husband and wife frequently quarrelled and Deshmukh even beat her, said prosecutor Jayshree Salunkhe.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 20-10-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 19:04 IST
Maha: Man gets life term for murder of wife, daughter
  • Country:
  • India

The Jalna district court in central Maharashtra has sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife and seven-year-old daughter.

As per the prosecution, Shahji Govindrao Deshmukh, resident of Akoli village in Partur tehsil, suspected his wife's character.

The husband and wife frequently quarrelled and Deshmukh even beat her, said prosecutor Jayshree Salunkhe. On September 2, 2020, Deshmukh hit her with an iron rod, killing her on the spot. He also killed their daughter who witnessed the incident. He was soon arrested for the double murder.

The prosecution examined eight witnesses in the court.

On Tuesday, judge A L Tikle upheld the prosecution's case and sentenced the accused to life term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022