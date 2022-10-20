Chile police foil bomb attack in Santiago business district

Chile's police on Thursday foiled a bomb attack in Santiago as they found an explosive device placed in the eastern side of the capital city, Interior Minister Carolina Toha said, adding that authorities have opened an investigation to find those responsible for the threat. Security forces blocked access to an area comprised of corporate buildings in the wealthy business district of Las Condes after receiving an alert about a suspicious object.

"Specialized police personnel arrived at the scene and the package was indeed a bomb," Toha told local radio station Biobio. "We still have to assay the characteristics of this bomb, the potential it had," she added. "It was not detonated and now an investigation has to be carried out effectively to find the people who made this attempted attack".

Some local media reported that the object was found in a building where offices of industrial group Empresas Copec are located.

