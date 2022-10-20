Pak court dismisses NAB appeals against former President Zardari’s acquittals in corruption cases

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday dismissed appeals by the country’s top anti-corruption watchdog against the acquittal of former President Asif Ali Zardari in a slew of graft cases filed against him over two decades ago.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed these graft cases against Zardari in the 1990s. The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader was later acquitted in 2014 and 2015. However, the NAB challenged Zardari’s acquittal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

But after its failure to present any evidence, the NAB on Wednesday filed an application expressing its desire not to further pursue these cases, as the available evidence was based on photocopies, which did not comply with the country’s laws of evidence.

The anti-corruption body also told the court that it wanted to withdraw its appeals. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, after hearing the pleas, ruled that the case was not based on merit.

“The court told you many times that this appeal is not warranted on merit,” he said.

NAB Additional Prosecutor General Jahanzeb Khan Bharwana agreed with the judge’s remarks and said that is why the relevant authority had approved their withdrawal of the appeal.

“We are accepting NAB’s request to withdraw the appeals and also rejecting them on the basis of merit,” the IHC chief justice said, further pointing out that the appeals were not even justified on the basis of merit.

The Islamabad-based accountability court on November 24, 2015, exonerated PPP Co-chairperson Zardari from charges of using an official position for monetary benefits in the SGS and Cotecna corruption cases.

In another case known as the ARY Gold reference, former late premier Benazir Bhutto, Zardari and others allegedly allowed ARY Gold owner Haji Abdul Razzaq to import gold and silver without paying duties between 1995 and 1997, inflicting a hefty loss to the national exchequer.

Zardari’s name also came up in the Ursus case which was about the alleged misappropriation of funds in buying 5,900 Russian and Polish tractors at a cost of Rs 150,000.

In 2014, the accountability court acquitted Zardari in both the ARY Gold and Ursus tractors cases due to a lack of evidence.

Zardari spent years behind the bars in the cases before he was exonerated, raising a huge question mark on the country’s anti-corruption departments and judiciary.

IHC Chief Justice Minallah also pointed out that the former president was acquitted on merit by the lower court and the failure to pursue the appeals strengthened the perception that the cases were politically motivated.