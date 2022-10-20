DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct 20

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20 ** SEOUL - South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin meets NATO Parliamentary Assembly members at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul - 0130 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels - 0900 GMT. ** LISBON - Portugal's Economy Minister Antonio Costa Silva, Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave hold news conference - 1200 GMT. HANOI - Halimah Yacob President of Singapore to visit Vietnam (final day) NEW DELHI - Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations (UNSG) will be on an official visit to India (final day) REYKJAVÍK - President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will make a state visit to Iceland with his spouse Jenni Haukio. (final day) BANGKOK - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance ministers meeting (to Oct. 21). BERLIN - German Development Minister Svenja Schulze and the executive director of the U.N. World Food Programme (WFP), David Beasley, hold a news conference over global food security - 1000 GMT. BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg meets new Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Brussels, holds news conference - 0745 GMT. MODHERA, INDIA - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visits India's first fully solar powered village. TAIPEI CITY - The king of Eswatini Mswati III visits Taiwan (To Oct 21). ASHGABAT - President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to Turkmenistan (To Oct 21). PARIS - OECD Economic Surveys: Lithuania 2022. ISTANBUL - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits Azerbaijan. PRAGUE – EU informal meeting of transport ministers. (To Oct. 21) TRIPOLI – 11th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Oct. 21). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21 BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock hosts her counterparts from the six Western Balkans countries, plus those from Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Greece and Slovenia for a conference before she speaks to reporters - 0930 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna speaks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington D.C. - 1400 GMT. HAMBURG - German Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck and UAE Industry Minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber mark first ammonia delivery from Abu Dhabi - 1530 GMT. HANOI - Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nation will be on an official visit to Vietnam (To Oct. 23) CANBERRA - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to visit Australia (To Oct. 23) ATHENS - Greece hosts ministers' meeting of Eastern Mediterranean countries to discuss policies to boost resilience against heat, drought and wildfires - 0600 GMT. LISBON - Portugal's finance minister Fernando Medina speaks to lawmakers in a parliamentary committee on the 2023 budget draft - 1400 GMT. MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calviño meets vice-president of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas. - 1130 GMT. MANILA - WHO holds briefing ahead of Oct. 24-28 health ministers gathering in Manila - 0130 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU leaders meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22 ** PERTH - Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese holds talks with his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio in Perth at the Annual Australia-Japan Leaders' Meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23 ROME - French president Emmanuel Macron will meet Italian officials and the Pope during a two-day visit to Italy (To Oct. 24). VATICAN CITY - Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, will pay a state visit to the Vatican (To Oct 25) ROME - French President Emmanuel Macron attends meeting for peace in Rome - 1700 GMT. LIBYA – 10th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 10th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. SLOVENIA - Slovenia holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 24 BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal open the 5th German-Ukrainian Business Forum in Berlin under the motto "Rebuild Ukraine." - 1000 GMT BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck and his Ukrainian counterpart, Yulia Svyrydenko, take part in a dialogue as part of the 5th German-Ukrainian Business Forum under the motto "Rebuild Ukraine." - 1030 GMT VATICAN CITY - French President Emmanuel Macron meets Pope Francis at Vatican. TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan hosts the U.S. National Endowment for Democracy's World Movement for Democracy summit (to Oct. 27). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25 WASHINGTON DC - Israeli President Isaac Herzog will meet with Joe Biden, president of the United States of America. LUXEMBOURG - EU energy ministers meet in Luxembourg. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen host a conference on post-war reconstruction of Ukraine in Berlin. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26 BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg meets Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, holds news conference - 1215 GMT. PRETORIA - South Africa's finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present medium term budget policy statement, which updates economic forecasts, adjusts the budget and makes emergency changes to spending – 1200 GMT. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27 ** PRETORIA - The president of the Kingdom of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, will conduct a state visit to South Africa and meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30 PRAGUE - EU Informal meeting of trade ministers (to Oct. 31). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3 BEIJING - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reportedly plans a visit to China (To Nov.4) SEOUL - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit South Korea. (To Nov. 5) MANAMA - Pope Francis visits Bahrain (to Nov. 6). MUNSTER, Germany - G7 foreign ministers to meet in Munster (to Nov. 4). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4 TEHRAN – 43rd anniversary of U.S. embassy takeover. In 1979, Iranian militants seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran and captured 90 hostages; 52 were held captive for 444 days. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6 GLOBAL – International day for preventing the exploitation of the environment in war and armed conflict. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8 WASHINGTON, D.C. - US House of Representatives election. WASHINGTON, D.C. - US Senate election. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11 NEW DELHI - US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to visit India to attend the US-India economic and financial partnership ahead of the G20 meeting. PHNOM PENH - Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) bloc and counterparts from other related countries attend the 40th and 41st regional summit (to Nov. 13). BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12 BRUSSELS - World Pneumonia Day. MANAMA - Bahraini Council of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13 YANGON, Myanmar – 11th anniversary of release of Myanmar's detained opposition leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, from house arrest. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14 GLOBAL – World Diabetes Day. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15 AMMAN - King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will pay a State Visit to Jordan, at the invitation of His Majesty King Abdullah. (To Nov. 17) BALI - Indonesia set to host the G20 Summit on the resort island of Bali (to November 16). BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16 GLOBAL - International day for tolerance. GLOBAL – World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17 GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18 VUKOVAR, Croatia – 31st anniversary of the Vukovar massacre. On Nov. 18, 1991, Serb militia and Yugoslav army troops who refused to accept Croatia's independence captured the once prosperous, ethnically mixed town on the banks of the Danube, after reducing it to a rubble in a brutal three-month siege. BANGKOK - Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) inter-governmental forum from 21 member economies in the Pacific Rim attends the annual summit in Bangkok (To Nov 19) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20 GLOBAL - World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic victims. MALABO - Equatorial Guinea holds snap presidential election. MALABO - Equatorial Guinean Chamber of Deputies Election. KATHMANDU - House of Representatives of Nepal Election. MALABO - Equatorial Guinean Senate Election. ASTANA - Kazakhstan holds snap presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21 KRONG SIEM REAP, Cambodia – 9th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers’ Meeting (To Nov 23) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. LONDON - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will make a state visit to Britain, Buckingham Palace. (To Nov. 24) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25 GLOBAL – International day for elimination of violence against women. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26 MUMBAI, India - 14th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29 TEHRAN, Iran – 11th anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian students and protesters angry over Britain's unilateral sanctions. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1 WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts French President Emmanuel Macron at White house for state visit. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 5 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 12 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (To Dec 16) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. 