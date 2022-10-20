Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Lawyer kills wife, mother-in-law in Raipur; arrested

He and his wife had an argument, after which he hit her and her mother with an iron pipe, killing them instantly, the official informed.The accused arrived at the local police station along with his daughter and provided details of the incident, after which a team left for the crime spot and the process of registering a case was initiated, the official added.He has been placed under arrest, the official said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 20-10-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 19:11 IST
Chhattisgarh: Lawyer kills wife, mother-in-law in Raipur; arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old lawyer allegedly killed his wife and mother-in-law in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place in Vasundhara Nagar under D D Nagar police station limits at around 12:30 pm, he said.

The accused hit his 36-year-old wife and 65-year-old mother-in-law with an iron pipe, the official said.

''The accused and his wife were living separately for the last few months due to a domestic dispute. A case related to the custody of their daughter is underway at the Child Welfare Commission here,'' he said.

''The accused visited his in-laws house to meet his daughter, who was unwell. He and his wife had an argument, after which he hit her and her mother with an iron pipe, killing them instantly,'' the official informed.

The accused arrived at the local police station along with his daughter and provided details of the incident, after which a team left for the crime spot and the process of registering a case was initiated, the official added.

He has been placed under arrest, the official said.

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022