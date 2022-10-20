Chhattisgarh: Lawyer kills wife, mother-in-law in Raipur; arrested

A 40-year-old lawyer allegedly killed his wife and mother-in-law in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place in Vasundhara Nagar under D D Nagar police station limits at around 12:30 pm, he said.

The accused hit his 36-year-old wife and 65-year-old mother-in-law with an iron pipe, the official said.

''The accused and his wife were living separately for the last few months due to a domestic dispute. A case related to the custody of their daughter is underway at the Child Welfare Commission here,'' he said.

''The accused visited his in-laws house to meet his daughter, who was unwell. He and his wife had an argument, after which he hit her and her mother with an iron pipe, killing them instantly,'' the official informed.

The accused arrived at the local police station along with his daughter and provided details of the incident, after which a team left for the crime spot and the process of registering a case was initiated, the official added.

He has been placed under arrest, the official said.