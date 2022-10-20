Stalls set up to sell items made by Thane jail inmates

Authorities of Thane Central Jail on Thursday set up stalls to sell items made by inmates, with district collector Ashok Shingare asking people to buy them to provide encouragement.

Shingare, who inaugurated the initiative in the presence of Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Yogesh Desai, said people need to to encourage the skills of the inmates, as it will help them lead a reformed life upon release.

Various household items made by prison inmates are up for sale at the stalls, a jail official informed.

