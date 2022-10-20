Cannabis worth Rs 32 lakh seized in Odisha's Ganjam, 6 held

Six people have been arrested after 253 kg of cannabis worth around Rs 32 lakh was seized from their possession in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Thursday.

The narcotic substance was recovered in two separate seizures. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a residential house at Dharmapur on Wednesday and seized over 153 kg of the contraband, an officer said.

The house owner and three persons, who were engaged in packing the cannabis, were arrested, Patapur Police Station inspector Sabyasachi Malla said.

In another incident, the excise department seized around 100 kg of cannabis that was being transported in a car at Kalasandhapur under the Aska police station limits, another officer said.

Two persons were arrested in the seizure and the narcotic substance was suspected to have been meant for transportation from Gajapati district to Bhubaneswar and then outside Odisha, he added.

