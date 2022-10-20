Left Menu

Man held in Palghar for abducting 5-year-old girl, seeking ransom of Rs 1 lakh

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 20-10-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 19:25 IST
A man was arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly abducting a 5-year-old girl and seeking a ransom of Rs 1 lakh from her father, a police official said on Thursday.

The girl was kidnapped from near her house along Mahim Road on Wednesday evening, and the ransom call was received some time later, Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil told PTI.

''On being alerted about the abduction, we traced the girl and the 25-year-old accused to Usarni Kelva area here within two hours,'' he said.

