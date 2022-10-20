Left Menu

Unknown man booked for impersonating govt official, harassing IAS officer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 19:25 IST
Unknown man booked for impersonating govt official, harassing IAS officer
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against an unidentified person for allegedly impersonating a government official and trying to extract confidential information from an IAS officer, a senior officer said on Thursday.

The FIR was registered on October 18 after the IAS officer approached the Cyber Police Station, north district, they said.

According to the FIR, for three-four weeks, the IAS officer had been receiving Whatsapp calls and messages from an unknown number with the person on the other end trying to elicit confidential information related to her department.

She alleged that the man impersonated a government official to gain confidential details related to her department, police said.

The IAS officer also accused the man of threatening, harassing, and using foul abusive language against her, they said.

“When I confronted the person by saying that I shall be filing a police complaint, he replied that he is using a SIM card procured with fake documents, so police would not be able to trace him. The said person also tried to impersonate a senior government official when he talked to me.

“This person keeps changing his assumed name on Whatsapp trying to impersonate someone else in order to cheat the person he calls,'' the FIR stated.

A senior police officer said that based on her complaint, a case has been registered under appropriate sections and the matter is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022