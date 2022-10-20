Left Menu

Man gets 20-year jail in rape case

A court here awarded 20-year jail to a man for raping a minor girl and also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.The convict, Munesh Meena, had raped a Class 12 student who lived in his neighbourhood, Public Prosecutor Vijay Kachawa said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 20-10-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A court here awarded 20-year jail to a man for raping a minor girl and also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

The convict, Munesh Meena, had raped a Class 12 student who lived in his neighbourhood, Public Prosecutor Vijay Kachawa said. The incident took place in March, 2020.

According to the police complaint, the minor girl was threatened with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

The minor underwent an ordeal for over a week and later disclosed the incident to her maternal grandmother, following which a complaint was lodged on April 9, 2020, the public prosecutor said.

POCSO Court Judge Dhirendra Singh Rajawat on Thursday held Munesh guilty of rape under Section 367 (3) of the IPC. Statements of 21 witnesses were recorded during the trial and 28 documents produced before the court.

