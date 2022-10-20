Left Menu

SC seeks Centre, state's response to plea against hate crimes and speeches

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 19:30 IST
SC seeks Centre, state's response to plea against hate crimes and speeches
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from the Centre and the states to a plea seeking directions for taking appropriate steps to stop hate speeches against the Muslim community. A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravi Kumar issued notices to the Centre and all states while tagging the matter with other pending petitions on the issue pending before another bench. Petitioner Shaheen Abdullah has moved the top court also seeking direction to the Centre and states to initiate independent, credible and impartial probe into the incidents of hate crimes and hate speeches across the country.

At the outset, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, said something needs to be done to tackle the problem and action must be taken against those making hate speeches or indulging in hate crimes.

The bench said the prayer in the plea is very vague and no specific instances have been mentioned.

It said cognizance can be taken where an FIR has been lodged in a case. Sibal, however, submitted the prayer in the petition is not vague and mentions recent incidents of hate speeches. He added several petitions have been filed in the last six months to stop hate crimes but such incidents are still continuing.

In his petition, Abdullah has also sought invoking the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and other stringent provisions to curb hate crimes and hate speeches.

He has said the Muslim community is being ''targeted and terrorised'' by the participation of the members of the ruling political party in delivering the hate speeches.

''The spread of hate towards Muslims and other minorities gets accelerated and becomes all the more far reaching in its impact as a result of the support, directly or indirectly, extended to radical miscreants, who engage in acts of hate crimes, physical violence as well as communally charged speeches by the ruling political party'', it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022