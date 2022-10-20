U.S. diplomat Sherman to discuss N.Korea missile launches with Japan, S.Korean counterparts - official

Deputy U.S. Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will discuss North Korea's recent missile launches, along with other issues of regional security including China and Taiwan, at meetings with her Japanese and South Korean counterparts in Tokyo next week, a senior State Department official said on Thursday.

"We will discuss a range of issues, including the DPRK's numerous ballistic missile launches this year, the PRC (People's Republic of China), and Russia's unprovoked and devastating war against Ukraine," the official said while briefing reporters on the talks from Oct. 24-26, adding the officials will also discuss tensions over Taiwan.

