Left Menu

Two persons die in GREF tipper truck mishap in Ladakh

Two civilian labourers were killed and 12 others injured after a General Reserve Engineer Force GREF tipper truck carrying them toppled in the Sasoma-Saser La area of Ladakh, sources said on Thursday.The mishap took place on Wednesday afternoon, they said.Two civilian died on the spot, and the rest were injured.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 19:39 IST
Two persons die in GREF tipper truck mishap in Ladakh
  • Country:
  • India

Two civilian labourers were killed and 12 others injured after a General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) tipper truck carrying them toppled in the Sasoma-Saser La area of Ladakh, sources said on Thursday.

The mishap took place on Wednesday afternoon, they said.

''Two civilian died on the spot, and the rest were injured. The injured were evacuated by army and brought to a hospital. The two labourers who lost their lives, hailed from Jharkhand,'' an Army source said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday condoled the deaths in the accident. ''Extremely pained by the loss of precious lives due to toppling of a GREF Tipper in Sasoma-Saser La area of Ladakh. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest,'' he wrote in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022