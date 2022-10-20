Left Menu

School manager dead as car rams into stationary truck near Noida

The deceased had left home after an argument with his family, the police said, citing preliminary probe.The deceased has been identified as Sumit Pal, a resident of Dadri in Greater Noida. He was in a Hyundai Creta which rammed into the stationary truck near the Khodna Khurd cut, Awadhesh Kumar, in-charge of the Surajpur police station, said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-10-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 19:40 IST
School manager dead as car rams into stationary truck near Noida
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old school manager died allegedly after his speeding car rammed into a stationary truck in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in the Surajpur area around 7.30 am. The deceased had left home after an argument with his family, the police said, citing preliminary probe.

''The deceased has been identified as Sumit Pal, a resident of Dadri in Greater Noida. He was in a Hyundai Creta which rammed into the stationary truck near the Khodna Khurd cut,'' Awadhesh Kumar, in-charge of the Surajpur police station, said. ''When alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and found the badly damaged car from which the body was pulled out,'' Kumar said. According to officials, police had to get gas cutters to open the damaged car in order to pull the body out and the process took them half-an-hour. Officials said primary investigation revealed that the truck was parked along the road and the car was overspeeding.

Pal also had an argument with his family in the morning after which he left the house in rage, officials added. The police said they have not received any complaint so far from anyone in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022