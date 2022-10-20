Left Menu

Gold falls Rs 66; silver climbs Rs 101

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 19:43 IST
Gold price in the national capital fell Rs 66 to Rs 50,516 per 10 grams on Thursday due to weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 50,582 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, climbed Rs 101 to Rs 56,451 per kilogram from Rs 56,350 per kg.

In the international market, gold was trading in red at USD 1,630.8 per ounce while silver was up at USD 18.46 per ounce.

''COMEX spot gold fell to the lowest in more than three weeks as US Treasury yields and the dollar surged on expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep raising the interest rate,'' said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

