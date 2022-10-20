Heroin haul: NIA recovers Rs 1.27 cr cash during searches

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday recovered Rs 1.27 crore cash during searches at the premises of Amritpal Singh, a key suspect in a case of smuggling of 102-kg heroin through the Attari border in April, officials said. The consignment of heroin was hidden in the licorice roots (Mulethi) by suppliers based in Afghanistan, they said.

During the searches at the premises of Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab, the agency also recovered digital devices and documents, it said in a statement. The agency has also arrested Vipin Mittal, proprietor of Shri Balaji Trading Co, Razi Haider Zaidi and Asif Abdullah for their alleged involvement in heroin trade. The NIA had also detected financial transactions between Zaidi and Singh.

