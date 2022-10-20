Left Menu

Heroin haul: NIA recovers Rs 1.27 cr cash during searches

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday recovered Rs 1.27 crore cash during searches at the premises of Amritpal Singh, a key suspect in a case of smuggling of 102-kg heroin through the Attari border in April, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 20:00 IST
Heroin haul: NIA recovers Rs 1.27 cr cash during searches
Represenatative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday recovered Rs 1.27 crore cash during searches at the premises of Amritpal Singh, a key suspect in a case of smuggling of 102-kg heroin through the Attari border in April, officials said. The consignment of heroin was hidden in the licorice roots (Mulethi) by suppliers based in Afghanistan, they said.

During the searches at the premises of Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab, the agency also recovered digital devices and documents, it said in a statement. The agency has also arrested Vipin Mittal, proprietor of Shri Balaji Trading Co, Razi Haider Zaidi and Asif Abdullah for their alleged involvement in heroin trade. The NIA had also detected financial transactions between Zaidi and Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022