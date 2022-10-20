Pak SC rejects govt's request to stop ex-PM Imran’s planned protest

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday refused to get involved in the political wrangling as it rejected a plea from the government to issue directives against a planned anti-government protest by ex-premier Imran Khan.

The apex court, however, gave the government a “free hand” to control the law and order situation and warned that it would intervene if any party violated court orders.

The federal government approached the Supreme Court last week for initiating the contempt of court proceedings against Khan for violating the court’s May 25 order regarding his party’s “Azadi March”.

The government in the same plea had sought a restraining order against Khan from creating a law and order situation through an intended protest march when the country was grappling with the fallout of devastating flash floods.

A five-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the petition.

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf on behalf of the federal government told the court that Khan had given a commitment to the court on the eve of his protest on May 25 that his followers would not mob the D-Chowk if allowed to enter the capital.

But not only he incited his followers to invade the place in front of Parliament, but also acts of vandalism were witnessed.

“[Party] workers came towards the Red Zone where there were clashes with law enforcement agencies. Protesters damaged public and private properties,” Ausaf said.

He urged that court issue an interim order against any more such protests.

“Imran is calling the attack on Islamabad a jihad. He is inciting people through his speeches…It is the state’s responsibility to protect citizens’ fundamental rights,” he told the court.

The court refused to issue any order regarding the planned protest which had not taken place as yet.

“You should request [the court] to stop the crowd when people gather. There is no crowd right now,” the chief justice observed.

But it allowed the government to take steps if the authority of the state was challenged.

“According to you, the court order had already been violated (during the May 25 protest). You were the executive authority and following the court order. In the present situation, you have the liberty to take preventative measures,” Chief Justice Bandial stated.

“You are telling us [the PTI] has planned a march and sit-in again. You can deal with the situation in accordance with the law,” he said.

The court adjourned the hearing till October 26 but the chief justice gave the government a “free hand” to maintain the law and order.

He also remarked that the government may approach the court at any time in case of new development.

The case followed some recent statements by Khan that he would at any time this month give a call for a protest march to force the government to announce snap polls.

Khan, 70, has warned that he will march towards Islamabad by the end of this month if the government fails to take a decision on announcing the date for the general elections.

The current term of the National Assembly will end in August 2023.

Khan told reporters that cases were lodged against him because the government was trying its best to disqualify him.

The cricketer-turned-politician was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Khan, who came to power in 2018, reportedly with the backing of the military, is the only Pakistani Prime Minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament. He was replaced by PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif.

