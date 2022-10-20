Left Menu

Maoist carrying Rs 5 lakh reward on head arrested in Jharkhand

20-10-2022
A leader of the banned outfit CPI(Maoist), who was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a police officer said on Thursday.

A sub-zonal commander of the organisation, identified as Ram Prasad Yadav alias Prasad Ji, was picked up from his village Bagiya under Chatarpur police station, about 200 kilometres from the state capital Ranchi.

He was carrying a Rs 5 lakh reward on his head and wanted in more than a dozen cases, Deputy Inspector General (Palamu range) Raj Kumar Lakra told PTI.

“Ram Prasad was arrested following a tip-off. The extremists who are involved in violence will not be spared. A few others are likely to be arrested,” he said.

Meanwhile, the area commander of another banned Maoist outfit, Jharkhand Jan-Mukti Parishad, and an alleged informer of the same organisation were arrested from Latehar district during the day, police said.

The police recovered bullets and a magazine of INSAS rifle from the area commander, Latehar superintendent of police Anjani Anjan said.

A woman member of another extremist organisation, Jharkhand Kranti Morcha, was also arrested from Manika police station area of Latehar district, police said.

