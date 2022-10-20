Blast dampens festive mood in MP town; eyewitnesses recount deafening sound, shock

The festive mood building up in Banmore industrial town in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district for Diwali gave way to gloom on Thursday as a powerful blast flattened a two-storeyed structure containing firecrackers and damaged several nearby houses.

Four persons, including a woman and her minor daughter, were killed and six others injured in the explosion.

The deafening blast at 11am caused disarray in the vicinity of Jaitapur road, leaving many running helter-skelter while others were stunned, frightened and dismayed.

The explosion took place in the house of one Nirmal Jain, who was using the ground floor to run a grocery shop, while the first floor was given on rent to another person, Jameel Khan, who was living with his family and also using the place to make and store firecrackers for sale in run up to the festival of lights that will be celebrated on October 24, officials said.

''The blast was so powerful that it affected a number of houses in the area, with glass panes getting shattered. However, two houses situated close to the ill-fated structure suffered extensive damage. There was utter chaos as people ran onto the street fearing for their lives,'' said a shop owner who identified himself as just Shivshankar.

''People in the vicinity hurriedly closed their shops and came forward to help in the relief and rescue operation mounted by the local administration, which rummaged through the rubble to trace and rescue people,'' he added.

Eyewitnesses said two bodies found in the rubble had their clothes torn on impact with blood oozing from the wounds of one of them.

Some of them said the situation came about as Jameel Khan had stored a large quantity of firecrackers and raw materials that go into their manufacture in his rented home.

It took three to four hours before a semblance of normalcy returned in the area, they added.

Of the six injured, two were taken to Gwalior after being given preliminary treatment at a local hospital, while the rest are being treated in Banmore, they added.

Meanwhile, Morena Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Bagri told PTI that the cause of the blast was not yet clear.

Bagri said as the quantity of firecrackers was not much, it could not be said with certainty that the blast took place because of gunpowder or due to a cylinder blast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)