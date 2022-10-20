Maha: Smuggled IMFL worth Rs 13.37 lakh seized in Palghar
A consignment of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 13.37 lakh was seized in Palghar district in Maharashtra, a police official said on Thursday.
The search of an abandoned tempo in Pawan village in Dahanu's Kasa area on Wednesday led to the seizure, said police PRO Sachin Navadkar.
The liquor was being brought in from the neighbouring Union Territory of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Naga Haveli, he said.
A case under Prohibition Act has been registered at Kasa police station and further probe was underway to nab those behind this smuggling racket, the official added.
