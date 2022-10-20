Questions about whether UK's Oct. 31 fiscal event will be delayed - Times
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-10-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 20:24 IST
The Times on Thursday reported there were questions about whether the British government would delay a fiscal statement due on Oct. 31 in light of Liz Truss's resignation and the announcement of a contest to replace her.
Earlier, a Treasury source said the government still intends to set out its medium term fiscal plan on Oct. 31.
