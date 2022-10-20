Russia's Putin inspects preparations of mobilised servicemen - agencies
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-10-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 20:47 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday inspected a training ground for mobilised servicemen in the Ryazan region southeast of Moscow, news agencies reported.
They said Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin on how the mobilised troops, called up to support Russia's military effort in Ukraine, were being trained.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
