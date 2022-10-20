Case in Pune against Uddhav faction MLA for 'derogatory' remarks against Union minister Rane

A case has been registered in Pune against Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane, police said on Thursday.

The case was filed after Yogesh Shingate, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office-bearer, registered a complaint against Jadhav at the Deccan police station here on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the legislator has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 505 (intent to cause or likely to cause fear or alarm among the public), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 500 (punishment for defamation) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups).

Addressing a rally at Kudal in Sindhudurg district in the Konkan region recently, Jadhav, who belongs to the Shiv Sena faction headed by former CM Uddhav Thackeray, had mocked Rane and levelled corruption allegations against him.

