Left Menu

BSF troops catch bird with aluminium rings on its legs near Indo-Pakistan border

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 20-10-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 21:32 IST
BSF troops catch bird with aluminium rings on its legs near Indo-Pakistan border
  • Country:
  • India

Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Thursday caught a bird near the Indo-Pakistan border with aluminium rings on its legs, raising suspicion that it could be a part of espionage. Border Security Force (BSF) troops caught the Asian Houbara Bustard near Longewala this morning.

According to official sources, the bird is suspected to have come from across the border and it is being examined whether the rings were being used for spying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022