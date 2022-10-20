BSF troops catch bird with aluminium rings on its legs near Indo-Pakistan border

Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Thursday caught a bird near the Indo-Pakistan border with aluminium rings on its legs, raising suspicion that it could be a part of espionage. Border Security Force (BSF) troops caught the Asian Houbara Bustard near Longewala this morning.

According to official sources, the bird is suspected to have come from across the border and it is being examined whether the rings were being used for spying.

