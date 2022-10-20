Left Menu

Assam CM writes to Mamata for intervention for probe into Assam student's death in IIT Kharagpur

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-10-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 21:43 IST
Assam CM writes to Mamata for intervention for probe into Assam student's death in IIT Kharagpur
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Thursday wrote to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee requesting her to intervene for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of IIT Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed.

Sarma said that the untimely death of Ahmed has caused a deep sense of grief in Assam.

Ahmed, hailing from Twho hails from Tinsukia, was a third year mechanical engineering student in the Institute and was found dead in his hostel room on October 14. His parents filed a case with the local police in Kharagpur requesting the superintending of police of Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal and inspector-in-charge of Kharagpur (Town) police station for an investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022