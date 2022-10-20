Left Menu

Straight trees always cut first: Ashok Khemka over appointment of his batchmates as secretaries

Straight trees are always cut first, said senior bureaucrat Ashok Khemka while reacting to appointments of some of his batchmates as secretaries in different central government departments.Khemka, an Indian Administrative Service IAS officer of the 1991 batch, is currently serving as principal secretary additional secretary level in his cadre state Haryana.The officer, who has been transferred 52 times, according to his executive record sheet on the Department of Personnels website, had cancelled the mutation of a prime plot of Congress leader Sonia Gandhis son-in-law Robert Vadra in Manesar in Gurugram district.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 21:52 IST
Straight trees always cut first: Ashok Khemka over appointment of his batchmates as secretaries
  • Country:
  • India

''Straight trees are always cut first'', said senior bureaucrat Ashok Khemka while reacting to appointments of some of his batchmates as secretaries in different central government departments.

Khemka, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1991 batch, is currently serving as principal secretary (additional secretary level) in his cadre state Haryana.

The officer, who has been transferred 52 times, according to his executive record sheet on the Department of Personnel's website, had cancelled the mutation of a prime plot of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra in Manesar in Gurugram district. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the appointment of 16 senior bureaucrats, including his batchmates, as secretaries in various central government departments.

''Congratulations to my batchmates newly appointed as Secretaries to GOI! While this is an occasion for merry, it brings an equal measure of despondency for one’s own self having been left behind. Straight trees are always cut first. No regrets. With renewed resolve, I shall persist,'' Khemka tweeted. Manoj Govil, a 1991-batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Khemka's another batchmate Shailesh Kumar Singh from the Jharkhand cadre has been named as rural development secretary in Wednesday's reshuffle.

Similarly, Sudhansh Pant, also a 1991-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, has been appointed as secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways after incumbent Sanjeev Ranjan superannuates on January 31, 2023.

There are also some other officers of the 1991 batch who have been appointed as secretaries in central government departments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022