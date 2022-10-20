Ukrainians endured power curbs including the first blackouts imposed by grid authorities since the war began on Thursday to allow the repair of infrastructure destroyed by Russian air strikes as Kyiv's forces pressed on towards the city of Kherson.

ON THE GROUND

* Russia's defence ministry said its forces continued to hit military and energy targets in Ukraine over the last 24 hours. It also said Russian forces had repelled a Ukrainian counter-offensive in the southern Kherson region, from which Russian-installed officials are evacuating tens of thousands of residents.

* A Russian fighter jet released a missile near an unarmed British spy plane patrolling in international airspace over the Black Sea on Sept. 29, defence minister Ben Wallace said.

* A Russian missile strike hit a major thermal power station in the city of Burshtyn in western Ukraine, the region's governor said, the latest in a wave of attacks on infrastructure ahead of winter.

DIPLOMACY

* Russia's air force held scheduled patrol flights at the borders of its ally Belarus on Thursday, Minsk said, as concerns remain that it could take a more active role in the Ukraine war.

* Britain sanctioned three Iranian military officers and one company involved in the supply of drones to Russia for use in Ukraine. Foreign Minister James Cleverly called Iran's support for Moscow's war "deplorable".

* Russia's foreign ministry said European Union weapons supplies to Kyiv made the bloc party to the conflict in Ukraine and that countries pumping Ukraine with weapons were "sponsors of terrorism".

* The EU Commission head called Russia's attacks on power stations and other infrastructure in Ukraine "acts of pure terror" that amount to war crimes.

* NATO allies will act if Sweden or Finland come under pressure from Russia or another adversary before they become full members of the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin is using energy and hunger as weapons but has failed to break the West's unity and will not achieve his war aims through scorched earth tactics, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

