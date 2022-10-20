About 50 people killed in Chad protests, government says

About 50 people were killed and dozens injured in anti-government protests in Chad on Thursday, Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo told a news conference. Violence broke out after demonstrators barricaded roads and torched the prime minister's party headquarters as hundreds took to the streets to demand a quicker transition to democratic rule after President Mahamat Idriss Deby seized power last year.

A national unity government was formed on Friday to lead Chad for the next two years until elections. But critics are demanding a swifter return to democracy. Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to break up gatherings throughout the city.

The government said security forces acted only in self-defence. "What happened today is an armed popular uprising to seize power by force and those responsible for this violence will face justice," said Kebzabo.

"The demonstrators had firearms and they are considered rebels." Kebzabo, a historic opponent of Deby's regime, was named prime minister last week.

