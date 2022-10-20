Left Menu

Drug smuggler arrested, 416 kg poppy husk seized after police encounter

We seized it with the vehicle and also recovered a pistol and some cartridges from Bishnoi, said Singla. Police have also seized a pistol and live cartridges and initiated a hunt for those on run.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 20-10-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 21:58 IST
Drug smuggler arrested, 416 kg poppy husk seized after police encounter
  • Country:
  • India

A drug smuggler was arrested and 416 kg poppy husk valued at Rs 20 lakh was seized following a face-off with police, officials said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Pali, Gagan Deep Singla said police had received a tip about the transportation of poppy husk in a vehicle on Wednesday night. ''On this information, a nakabandi was set up at an under-bridge near Jadan. During which, police spotted a white Scorpio approaching. When the police signaled to stop the vehicle, its passengers started firing at them forcing policemen to rush for cover,'' Singla said.

In a retaliatory firing by the police, the smugglers left the vehicle and started running away while continuing to fire at the police.

Police managed to get hold of one of them, while others manage to run away. No one was, however, injured in the cross-firing.

The accused caught by the police has been identified as Manish Bishnoi (32) from Luni in Jodhpur.

''On checking the vehicle, we found 416 kg of poppy husk packed in the sacks in the vehicle. We seized it with the vehicle and also recovered a pistol and some cartridges from Bishnoi,'' said Singla. Police have also seized a pistol and live cartridges and initiated a hunt for those on run.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022