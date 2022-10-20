Left Menu

UK foreign minister: Iran's support for Russia against Ukraine 'deplorable'

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-10-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 22:13 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain said on Thursday Iran's support for Russia's war in Ukraine was deplorable as it sanctioned senior military figures and a firm it said were involved in the supply of Iranian drones to Moscow.

"Iran’s support for Putin’s brutal and illegal war against Ukraine is deplorable," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

"Today we are sanctioning those who have supplied the drones used by Russia to target Ukrainian civilians. This is clear evidence of Iran’s destabilising role in global security."

