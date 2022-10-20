UK foreign minister: Iran's support for Russia against Ukraine 'deplorable'
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-10-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 22:13 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain said on Thursday Iran's support for Russia's war in Ukraine was deplorable as it sanctioned senior military figures and a firm it said were involved in the supply of Iranian drones to Moscow.
"Iran’s support for Putin’s brutal and illegal war against Ukraine is deplorable," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.
"Today we are sanctioning those who have supplied the drones used by Russia to target Ukrainian civilians. This is clear evidence of Iran’s destabilising role in global security."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
President Vladimir Putin signs laws absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, in defiance of international law, reports AP.
Putin signs laws annexing 4 Ukrainian regions
Russian-installed Kherson official: Ukrainian advance has stopped
Putin signs laws annexing 4 Ukrainian regions
Kazakhstan snubs Russian demand to expel Ukrainian ambassador