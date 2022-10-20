Report on Wakf assets to be tabled during legislature session, HC told

The Karnataka government on Thursday informed the High Court that a special report on Wakf properties would be placed before both the Houses of the State Legislature. The report was prepared by former chairman of Karnataka State Minorities Commission Anwar Manippady.

The government advocate told Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale that a decision on the tabling of the report was taken by the Cabinet on September 21.

The court had directed the government to make its submission on the action taken on the report in its order on September 28.

Former Minister S K Kanta filed a public interest litigation petition seeking the implementation of the Anwar Manippady report. The government sought four weeks to make further submissions on the issue.

While adjourning the hearing to October 8, the court directed the government to submit its report after the report is placed before the Legislature. The report was filed in 2012 and the court had sought information on the Lokayukta report submitted in 2016 that was based on the Commission's report.

The High Court sought also details of action taken on the report. The original report was about the misuse of Wakf properties across Karnataka and it had made recommendations on their maintenance.

Petitioner S K Kanta sought a CBI enquiry into the findings of the 2012 report and High Court-monitored implementation of its recommendations.

The petitioner sought the court also to call for records of the 2016 report of the Lokayukta.

