Indore court refuses bail to accused Rahul Navlani in Vaishali Thakkar suicide case

A court here on Thursday refused bail to Rahul Navlani, the main accused in the case of alleged suicide of TV actor Vaishali Thakkar.

The court remanded him in four-day police custody. His wife, a co-accused in the case, is still on the run, police said.

Navlani was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of abetment of suicide and produced before a judicial magistrate first class.

After hearing arguments of both sides on his bail plea, the court on Thursday refused to give him any relief and sent him in police custody till October 24. The prosecution had demanded his 10-day remand for collecting evidence, but defence lawyers objected to it saying there was no rationale behind demanding such a long custody.

Police wanted to produce Navlani through video-conference, but his lawyers told the court that there was no reason why he should not be produced before the court in person, said advocate Rahul Pethe from the team of defence lawyers.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had told reporters that mobile phones and other electronic devices used by Navlani have been seized by police for probe.

Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha are accused of abetting the suicide of Thakkar (29), known for her role in TV serials like ''Sasural Simar Ka''.

The accused couple lived in the neighbourhood of Thakkar, who was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her house in Saibag Colony of Indore city on Sunday. A five-page suicide note found at the spot said that Rahul Navlani was harassing her, as per police. Thakkar's family members alleged that Rahul was troubling her since he learnt about her plans to get married. A case has been registered against Navlani and his wife under Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment of suicide).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)