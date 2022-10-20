AIIMS director bars anyone wanting to be associated the institute into his office with gifts
Ahead of Diwali, AIIMS director Dr M Srinivas Thursday issued a stern directive that contractors and agencies who seek to profit from association with the medical institute should not be allowed into his office with gifts.
In an office memorandum, Dr Srinivas noted that representatives of many vendors, contractors and agencies associated or wanting to be associated with AIIMS are trying to meet him to extend festive greetings with gifts, sweets and bouquets.
''I do not accept gifts or greetings from such people. Accordingly, the Security Department and Administrative Staff posted in the office of the undersigned (Director AIIMS) are requested to not allow any such visitors into office,'' the memorandum read.
