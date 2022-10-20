Left Menu

AIIMS director bars anyone wanting to be associated the institute into his office with gifts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 22:57 IST
AIIMS director bars anyone wanting to be associated the institute into his office with gifts
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Diwali, AIIMS director Dr M Srinivas Thursday issued a stern directive that contractors and agencies who seek to profit from association with the medical institute should not be allowed into his office with gifts.

In an office memorandum, Dr Srinivas noted that representatives of many vendors, contractors and agencies associated or wanting to be associated with AIIMS are trying to meet him to extend festive greetings with gifts, sweets and bouquets.

''I do not accept gifts or greetings from such people. Accordingly, the Security Department and Administrative Staff posted in the office of the undersigned (Director AIIMS) are requested to not allow any such visitors into office,'' the memorandum read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022