Left Menu

Maha: SPs of 21 districts transferred

The Maharashtra government on Thursday transferred 25 police officers of the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP and Superintendent of Police SP The SPs of 21 districts were replaced.Of those transferred, 23 are IPS officers and two are from the state police service.The transfer orders were issued by the home department on Thursday evening.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 23:05 IST
Maha: SPs of 21 districts transferred
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Thursday transferred 25 police officers of the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Superintendent of Police (SP) The SPs of 21 districts were replaced.

Of those transferred, 23 are IPS officers and two are from the state police service.

The transfer orders were issued by the home department on Thursday evening. Somay Munde, Additional SP of Gadchiroli, was promoted as Superintendent of Police of Latur. Munde had been conferred with Shaurya Chakra award on this Independence Day. He had led the police team which eliminated 27 suspected Maoists in November 2021 in an encounter in Mardintola forest in Gadchiroli. Dhananjay Kulkarni, who returned to Maharashtra police after central deputation, was posted as Ratnagiri SP, whereas Pawan Bansod was posted as Sindhudurg SP. Basavraj Teli was appointed as Sangli SP, Shaikh Sameer Aslam as Satara SP, Ankit Goyal as SP Pune Rural and Shirish Sardeshpande as SP - Solapur Rural. Mumbai Police's DCP Nilotpal was transferred as SP, Gadchiroli and Shrikrishna Kokate as SP, Nanded. Parag Manere has been posted as DCP VIP security and Thane DCP (crime) Laxmikant Patil was transferred as Principal, Police Training School Nagpur. Orders of outgoing Superintendents of Police of various districts will be issued separately, the home department order said.

PTI DC KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022