Sudan officials: Tribal clashes kill 170 in country's south

Two Sudanese officials say that tribal clashes in the country's southern province of Blue Nile have killed 170 people over the past two days. The officials say the fighting erupted on Wednesday. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to talk to the media. The clashes are the latest in inter-communal violence across Sudan's neglected south. Fighting in Blue Nile that erupted in July had killed 149 people by early October and last week, renewed clashes there killed 13, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA.

OCHA had no confirmation of the latest surge and casualties but said the violence has displaced at least 1,200 people.

