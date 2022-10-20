Case registered over hoax bomb call

Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against an unidentified person after a call warning of blasts at three locations in the city turned out to be a hoax. The case was registered under Indian Penal Code section 505 (statements/rumours conducting to public mischief) at Azad Maidan police station, an official said. A call was received on Wednesday on a police helpline number where the caller warned of bomb blasts at a mall in suburban Andheri, a multiplex in Juhu and a hotel near the Mumbai Airport, he said. A thorough search was carried out but the information was found to be false, the official added.

Police were trying to track down the caller, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)