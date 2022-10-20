Left Menu

Case registered over hoax bomb call

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code section 505 statementsrumours conducting to public mischief at Azad Maidan police station, an official said. A thorough search was carried out but the information was found to be false, the official added.Police were trying to track down the caller, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 23:15 IST
Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against an unidentified person after a call warning of blasts at three locations in the city turned out to be a hoax. The case was registered under Indian Penal Code section 505 (statements/rumours conducting to public mischief) at Azad Maidan police station, an official said. A call was received on Wednesday on a police helpline number where the caller warned of bomb blasts at a mall in suburban Andheri, a multiplex in Juhu and a hotel near the Mumbai Airport, he said. A thorough search was carried out but the information was found to be false, the official added.

Police were trying to track down the caller, he said.

