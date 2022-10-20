Rajasthan: Army jawan drowns in water tank

An army jawan who came here on leave, died after he allegedly drowned in a water tank in Jaisalmer district Thursday morning, police said.

The incident took place in Madasar village under Sankra police station area.

Revant Singh had come on leave three days back. On Thursday morning, he accidentally fell into the water tank in a farm and drowned, SHO Adesh Kumar said.

Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the SHO said.

