Left Menu

BJP dubs Delhi govt 'anti-Hindu' over cracker ban

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 23:41 IST
BJP dubs Delhi govt 'anti-Hindu' over cracker ban
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leaders on Thursday targeted the Delhi government over the complete ban on firecrackers, dubbing the Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation ''anti-Hindu''. The Kejriwal government said the ban on crackers was imposed on the orders of Supreme Court and the BJP leaders were showing disrespect to the court.

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should allow people in Delhi to burst crackers for two-three hours on Diwali.

Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga termed the Kejriwal government as ''anti Hindu'' and said that it earlier banned Chhath celebration on Yamuna bank and was now trying to prevent cracker bursting on Diwali.

The Delhi government, in a statement, said the cracker ban was imposed by the Supreme Court in view of health of the people.

''In such a situation, the BJP leaders were disrespecting the Supreme Court order and indulging in dirty politics over health of the people,'' the statement said.

The AAP government also questioned the BJP why it was mum over the cracker ban in Haryana ruled by it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadruple; WHO: 'Concerned' about Ebola spread as latest eight cases not contacts of others infected and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadru...

 Global
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022