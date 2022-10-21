U.S. jury finds Credit Suisse did not rig forex market
Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 00:03 IST
A U.S. jury found that Credit Suisse Group AG did not conspire with the world's largest banks to rig prices in the foreign exchange market between 2007 and 2013, handing the bank a win as it works to restructure and put a string of scandals behind it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
