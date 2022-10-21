Left Menu

Jeweller killed during robbery in Chhattisgarh's Durg district

PTI | Durg | Updated: 21-10-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 00:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a broad daylight robbery, two unidentified persons on Thursday looted cash and ornaments and shot dead a jewellery shop owner in Durg district.

The incident took place around 1:30 pm when Surednra Soni (52) was alone in his shop in Amleshwar town, Durg Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

''Two men, who came on motorcycle, entered Samriddhi Jewellers owned by Soni as customers. They shot him with a country-made pistol while Soni was showing them some precious stones and ran away with cash and jewellery,'' he said.

The motorcycle used in the crime was later recovered from Raipur, the official further said. PTI COR KRK KRK

