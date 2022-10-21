Left Menu

JMM central committee member shot dead in J’khand

A central committee member of the ruling JMM in Jharkhand was shot dead by unidentified persons in Garhwa district on Thursday evening, police said.The incident occurred around 6.30 pm in Chinia village of the district, around 200 km from the state capital Ranchi, when Ayub Ansari, aged 58, was shot at by the miscreants, a senior officer said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 21-10-2022 00:13 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 00:13 IST
JMM central committee member shot dead in J’khand
  • Country:
  • India

A central committee member of the ruling JMM in Jharkhand was shot dead by unidentified persons in Garhwa district on Thursday evening, police said.

The incident occurred around 6.30 pm in Chinia village of the district, around 200 km from the state capital Ranchi, when Ayub Ansari, aged 58, was shot at by the miscreants, a senior officer said. ''Some criminals opened fire at Ansari in his village. He was brought to the Garhwa Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. We are investigating the matter and the persons involved in the crime will soon be arrested,'' Chinia Police Station in-charge Virendra Hansda said.

According to villagers, the incident took place when the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader was going to a mosque. The deceased was the husband of Chinia panchayat mukhiya Sabera Biwi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadruple; WHO: 'Concerned' about Ebola spread as latest eight cases not contacts of others infected and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadru...

 Global
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022