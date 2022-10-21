Left Menu

Delhi Police intensifies patrolling ahead of Diwali

PTI | Wadelhilu | Updated: 21-10-2022 00:13 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 00:13 IST
Delhi Police intensifies patrolling ahead of Diwali
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi Police has intensified patrolling, enhanced its presence and are carrying out anti-sabotage checks in heavy footfall areas of the capital, including markets and malls, officials said on Thursday.

Flag marches and foot patrolling were conducted in the crowded market of Sarojini Nagar which usually witnesses heavy footfall during the festive season, they said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said, ''In view of festive season, we have intensified our patrolling in market areas, extra police pickets have also been installed and personnel have been deployed.

''From the anti-terror point of view, anti-sabotage checks are being done to ensure that no anti-social or anti-national elements carry out activities that can harm anybody's life,'' the officer said. ''We have strong police presence during the festive season. For women's safety, we have also deployed women personnel on the ground,'' he said.

All preventive measures are being taken by the police to ensure a smooth Diwali which falls on October 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadruple; WHO: 'Concerned' about Ebola spread as latest eight cases not contacts of others infected and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadru...

 Global
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022