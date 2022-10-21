Left Menu

CRFF constable booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a Central Reserve Police Force CRPF constable on the pretext of marriage, police said on Thursday. According to the police, the victim woman has filed a complaint against CRPF constable Vijay Kumar 33 for refusing to mary her after raping her many times on the pretext of marriage.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 00:24 IST
CRFF constable booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage
A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable on the pretext of marriage, police said on Thursday. According to the police, the victim woman has filed a complaint against CRPF constable Vijay Kumar (33) for refusing to mary her after raping her many times on the pretext of marriage. She alleged that her phone number has also been blocked by him. Both of them established physical relationships many a times at various places in Delhi as well as outside, a senior police officer said.

She came in contact with Kumar through the husband of her younger sister, the officer said. A case under section 376 (punishment for rape) has been registered on Wednesday and investigation is underway, police added.

The woman got married to a person in February, 2013 and gave birth to a boy in October 2014. Later on, their relationship worsened and she is in the process of separation from her husband through court, police said. Constable Kumar is also married and his divorce proceedings too are on, they said. PTI NIT RCJ RCJ

