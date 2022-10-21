LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Colombia's potential cocaine production at record high: U.N.

The latest in Latin American politics today:

Colombia's potential cocaine production at record high, U.N. says BOGOTA - Potential production of cocaine in Colombia rose 14% last year to 1,400 metric tons and the area sown with coca, the drug's base ingredient, shot up 43% to 204,000 hectares (500,000 acres), the highest figures in two decades of monitoring, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Despite decades of anti-narcotics efforts, Colombia remains a top producer of cocaine and its government comes under constant pressure from major ally the United States to reduce output. Brazil electoral court hardens disinformation policy in Lula-Bolsonaro runoff

Brazil's national electoral authority is announcing moves to crack down harder on online disinformation in a fierce presidential campaign between far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) said the measures are intended to curb the "distribution and sharing of knowingly untrue or gravely decontextualized information affecting the electoral process," according to the resolution.

Dominican Republic approves plan to export fuel to Haiti The Dominican Republic has approved a request from a local firm to export 20,500 gallons of diesel to Haiti to be used principally by hospitals, according to a document seen by Reuters, as gangs continue blocking a key fuel terminal in Haiti.

Brazil IDB nomination meets resistance from Lula allies BRASILIA - Brazil's nomination to head the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) is facing resistance among allies of leftist presidential frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who would have no formal say even if he wins office this month.

The government of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has already begun seeking regional support for its nominee to run the development bank. Brazil aims to nominate former central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn in coming days, according to a source familiar with the government's plans. However, two close advisers to Lula said they believed the IDB leadership vote, scheduled for Nov. 20, should be postponed to next year so Brazil's nomination reflects the will of a newly elected government.

Ecuador could save up to $250 mln with narrower fuel subsidies QUITO - Ecuador's government could save between $150 million and $250 million by focusing fuel subsidies on the neediest consumers and businesses, officials said.

The change to the government's swollen budget for the subsidies is part of an agreement signed last week with indigenous groups, following months of dialogue on debt forgiveness, oil and mining policy and other issues. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; editing by Diane Craft)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)