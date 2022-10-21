Left Menu

Iranian military personnel were on ground in Crimea helping Russia, U.S. says

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2022 00:25 IST
The United States has determined that Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea helping the Russian military operate drones provided by Tehran to conduct strikes across Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday.

"We can confirm that Russian military personnel based in Crimea have been piloting Iranian UAVs and using them to conduct kinetic strikes across Ukraine, including in strikes against Kyiv in recent days," Price said during a regular press briefing, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles. "We assess that ... Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea and assisted Russia in these operations."

