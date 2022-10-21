Iranian military personnel were on ground in Crimea helping Russia, U.S. says
The United States has determined that Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea helping the Russian military operate drones provided by Tehran to conduct strikes across Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday.
"We can confirm that Russian military personnel based in Crimea have been piloting Iranian UAVs and using them to conduct kinetic strikes across Ukraine, including in strikes against Kyiv in recent days," Price said during a regular press briefing, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles. "We assess that ... Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea and assisted Russia in these operations."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Kyiv
- Crimea
- Tehran
- State Department
- Iranian
- Ned Price
- The United States
- Russian
- Russia
ALSO READ
Iranian-American, 85, held in Tehran for six years leaves Iran
U.S. sanctions Iranian officials over protest crackdown
U.S. designates Iranian officials over crackdown on protesters, internet shutdown
U.S. designates Iranian officials over crackdown on protesters, internet access
US sanctions more Iranian officials for causing internet outages and violence to protesters in response to Amini death, reports AP.