U.S. condemns violence in Chad, urges de-escalation
The United States condemns the violence in Chad involving clashes between security forces and demonstrators including an attack that took place outside the U.S. Embassy, the State Department said on Thursday.
"We are deeply concerned by reports of casualties and urge all parties to deescalate the situation and exercise restraint," the department said in a statement.
"We also condemn the attack that occurred outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in which assailants in civilian clothes and private vehicles cleared police checkpoints and killed four individuals," it said.
