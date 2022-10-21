Left Menu

U.S. condemns violence in Chad, urges de-escalation

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-10-2022 01:02 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 01:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The United States condemns the violence in Chad involving clashes between security forces and demonstrators including an attack that took place outside the U.S. Embassy, the State Department said on Thursday.

"We are deeply concerned by reports of casualties and urge all parties to deescalate the situation and exercise restraint," the department said in a statement.

"We also condemn the attack that occurred outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in which assailants in civilian clothes and private vehicles cleared police checkpoints and killed four individuals," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

