Ukraine foreign minister: Spoke to Israel PM about request for defence systems
Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2022 01:28 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 01:28 IST
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday said he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and discussed in detail Kyiv's request for air and missile defence systems and technology.
"I informed him (about the) unspeakable suffering, loss of life, and destruction caused by Russian missiles and Iranian-made drones," he tweeted. Israel has made clear it will not supply Kyiv with weapons.
