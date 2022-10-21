U.S. Supreme Court's Barrett declines to block Biden student loan relief

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday declined to block President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt in a challenge to the policy's legality by a Wisconsin taxpayers organization represented by a conservative legal group.

Barrett, in a brief order, denied an emergency request to put on hold the debt forgiveness plan announced by Biden in August in the challenge brought by the Brown County Taxpayers Association. A lower court threw out the group's lawsuit for lacking the necessary legal standing to sue because it could not show that it was personally harmed by the loan relief.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)