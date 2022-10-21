Left Menu

Palestinians say one killed during Israeli army raid in West Bank

One Palestinian was killed on Friday by Israeli troops who conducted an overnight raid in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Friday's violence follows months of tensions that have deepened since Israeli forces began a crackdown in the West Bank in March in response to a series of attacks by Palestinians in Israel.

One Palestinian was killed on Friday by Israeli troops who conducted an overnight raid in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Palestinian witnesses said clashes had broken out in the town of Jenin during the Israeli raid.

An Israeli army spokesperson had no immediate details on the incident. Friday's violence follows months of tensions that have deepened since Israeli forces began a crackdown in the West Bank in March in response to a series of attacks by Palestinians in Israel.

